Known For: Well, it’s not actually the food, but the place does serve up Southern-style fare like Nashville hot chicken, burgers and a brisket grilled cheese sandwich.
People Say: “While the first level was a fun place to be, the higher you went, the wilder the party got.”
Blake Shelton: Ole Red
The Vibe: “You come to Ole Red because you’re a fan of music, and you might be hungry and you sure want a drink,” the “The More I Drink” singer said of his multilevel bar/performance/ retail space, adding that it’s what’s happening on stage that matters.
Known For: That said, who could resist dishes like Trash Talkin’ Taco Salad or Kiss My Country Grilled Chicken Sammie? (Not to mention a vodka-based Hillbilly Seltzer!)
People Say: “Beer was cold — what more do you need?”
Alan Jackson: AJ’s Good Time Bar
The Vibe: A true honky-tonk, this place is filled with history — it was once a Civil War hospital and was the home of Bullet Records in the 1940s. Since 2016, it’s housed an Alan Jackson mini museum, with music on multiple floors and a bar that’s a replica of the “Chattahoochee” singer’s beloved fishing boat, Hillbilly.
Known For: The venue offers karaoke night for wannabe stars and, true to its owner, authentic live country music — after all, it’s just a stone’s throw from the historic Ryman Auditorium.
People Say: This place is loud! “Take a pair of earplugs with you.”
Miranda Lambert: Casa Rosa
The Vibe: Decked out in pink and neon, with mirrorball-style horse saddles hanging from the ceiling, the multilevel venue has a bar with live music as well as a restaurant. There’s also a shop peddling plenty of hot pink merch!
Known For: The Texas native, the first female country star to open a bar on Nashville’s famed Broadway, offers up her favorite Tex-Mex food, including birria tacos, carnitas and smoked brisket nachos ($15), as well as margaritas.
People Say: Deeming it the “most Instagram- friendly” spot in the area, The Tennessean called Casa Rosa “Barbiecore doused in ‘Kerosene’ with a side order of ‘Somethin’ Bad.’”
Justin Timberlake: The Twelve Thirty Club
The Vibe: The Memphis native opened a honky-tonk — for visitors with deep pockets. A $6,000 annual membership gets you into the Honorary Member Lounge, among other perks, but there’s a casual restaurant with live music downstairs.