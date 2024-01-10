Jason Aldean: Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar

The Vibe: “Come here for the food, stay for the party,” is the motto of the “Try That in a Small Town” rabble- rouser’s spot, which includes multiple floors of live music and a raucous rooftop bar.

Known For: Well, it’s not actually the food, but the place does serve up Southern-style fare like Nashville hot chicken, burgers and a brisket grilled cheese sandwich.

People Say: “While the first level was a fun place to be, the higher you went, the wilder the party got.”