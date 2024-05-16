Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has the rhythm of the beat! The ​eldest biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is a phenomenal dancer, according to a new video ​that shared her impressive improvements.

On May 3, ​L.A.-based choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter shared a clip via Instagram of Shiloh, 17, knocking out his choreography. The teen danced to the song “Tanzania” by Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo, Sino Msolo and ​BoiBizza, and performed advanced moves that required her to isolate parts of her body. Shiloh, who debuted her buzz cut in late 2022, rocked a longer version of her short hair style.

“Her movement is crazy . Thank you for your energy,” Keelan captioned the post at the time.

In October 2021, Shiloh’s talent caught the eyes of fans after a video of her dancing to Missy Elliott’s hit “Get Ur Freak On” at the Millennium dance studio in Los Angeles. Shiloh was in her element as she quickly caught on to the moves being taught in real time.

That March, a source told In Touch that Shiloh was a “natural dancer” and had the praise of her A-list parents.

“Shiloh is a typical 15-year-old and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” the source told the outlet. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it. She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

One year later, Shiloh had fans’ jaws on the floor when she danced Lizzo’s hit song “About Damn Time” in May 2022. The California girl danced beside her classmates and didn’t miss a beat! The video reached a massive new wave of fans who didn’t know about Shiloh’s talent, which led her parents to publicly express their admiration for Shiloh diving deep into her passions.

In August 2022, Brad, 60, gushed over ​Shiloh’s very “beautiful” dancing while celebrating his lead role in Bullet Train at the film’s red carpet premiere.

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” the family patriarch told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

In March, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Shiloh and Brad have a “special bond,” especially after the teen moved in with him.

“As she’s gotten older, it’s become pretty clear that Shiloh is her father’s daughter,” the source revealed, before later noting, “They both love to shoot hoops and talk about things like the environment, classic movies and books.”