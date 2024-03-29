Shiloh Jolie Pitt and Dad Brad Pitt Have a ‘Special Bond’

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has bonded with dad Brad Pitt over the many things they have in common, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“As she’s gotten older, it’s become pretty clear that Shiloh is her father’s daughter,” the insider says, noting that the 17-year-old has become passionate about history, art and architecture. “She gets that from her dad.”

Shiloh and Brad, 60, have shared interests in other areas, too. “They both love to shoot hoops and talk about things like the environment, classic movies and books,” the source continues. “They have a special bond.”

While it’s clear that Shiloh inherited some qualities from her dad, who shares the teen with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Brad has also picked up a thing or two from his daughter. He revealed in January 2023 that he “found [himself] enjoying a bit of dance lately” because he was inspired by Shiloh’s dancing talents. He previously gushed about her “very beautiful” footwork in 2022.

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” he told Entertainment Tonight after Shiloh went viral for dancing to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” on TikTok. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

Brad and Shiloh have remained close since his 2016 split from Angelina, 48. In July 2022, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the father-daughter duo had an “unbreakable bond.”

“Brad never puts pressure on Shiloh and encourages to pursue her dreams,” the insider said of their relationship. “She feels comfortable talking to her dad about anything.”

Now that Shiloh is about to enter adulthood, she’s ready for a big change and decided to move in with Brad, a source told In Touch on March 22. Angie “wasn’t happy” about their daughter wanting to move out of her home, but she’s ready to support Shiloh.

“[Angelina] knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions,” the insider said. “Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up.”

Thankfully, Brad’s $8.3 million Los Feliz estate is within walking distance of Angelina’s home, so “Shiloh can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters,” the source added.

Brad and Angelina also share kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. The Babylon star seemingly has a strained relationship with his older kids. Meanwhile, he and Angelina are still battling it out in court for custody of their minor children.