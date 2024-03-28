Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s long-standing divorce and custody battle left their teenage daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt feeling like she was stuck between them, an insider told Life & Style exclusively.

“There were moments when Shiloh felt caught in the middle of this tug-of-war, but she chose not to take sides,” the source said, adding that she did not favor either parent like some of her siblings. “She saw both points of view without judging either harshly.”

“Shiloh’s inner strength helped the entire Jolie-Pitt clan get through a very difficult time,” the insider added, highlighting the ways in which the creative teen supported her brothers, sisters and both parents amid the headline-making chaos.

The teenager was there for her younger and older siblings after Angelina, 48, filed for divorce from Brad, 60, in September 2016, two years after they tied the knot at the family’s chateau in France. As one of the younger kids in the former couple’s brood of six children, Shiloh, 17, spent many years as part of her parents’ custody battle.

Shiloh, along with younger siblings, twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, have lived primarily with their mother since the divorce, as Angelina gained primary custody of the former couple’s children. That also included Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, although they are now adults and no longer part of the custody battle. Eldest son Maddox, 22, was already old enough at the time of the split that he was not part of the legal war.

Now that she’s almost an adult, Shiloh has decided to try something other than living full-time with Angelina while having visits with Brad. She’s planning on moving in with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, a source told In Touch exclusively in March.

“Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up. Plus, she adores Brad and has always been daddy’s little girl,” the insider said, adding that Brad “was ecstatic when Shiloh told him the news.”

“Naturally, Angelina wasn’t happy, but she knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions,” said the source.

The dance queen will still be able to see her mother and younger brother and sister any time she wants, as Brad’s new Los Feliz, California, home is just few blocks from Angelina’s $25 million compound. “Shiloh can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters,” explained the insider.

While Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne have remained close with their father through the custody battle, that hasn’t been the case for their older siblings. Maddox has been estranged from Brad since the plane ride in 2016 where they had an alleged confrontation that led to Angelina’s divorce filing. He also testified against the Oscar winner during his ongoing custody dispute with the Maleficent star.

Pax, meanwhile, allegedly wrote that Brad was a “world class a–hole!!” who proved “to be a terrible and despicable person,” in a Father’s Day private Instagram post in 2020, which emerged in November 2023. He and Maddox are incredibly tight with their mother, and they have both worked for her on films Angelina has made while also making red carpet appearances with their mom.

Zahara has remained incredibly close to Angelina, who frequently visits her daughter amid her studies at Atlanta’s Spelman College. The actress helped the co-ed move into her dorm in August 2022 and attended the school’s homecoming with Zahara. In November 2023 when she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Zahara allegedly dropped her “Pitt” surname and reportedly told her new sisters, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie.”