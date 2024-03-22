Shiloh Jolie-Pitt “has always been daddy’s little girl” and is moving in with dad Brad Pitt! However, Angelina Jolie “wasn’t happy” about her daughter’ choice, but she’s still supporting her decision.

“[Angelina] knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions,” an insider told In Touch in a story published on Friday, March 22. “Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up.”

The Babylon actor maintained a close relationship with Shiloh, 17, following his 2016 split from the Eternals star. However, the same can’t be said about his bond with kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. Brad, 60, and Angelina, 48 are still battling in court over the custody of their minor kids.

The good news about the potential move? Brad’s $8.3 million Los Feliz estate is within walking distance of Angelina’s home and “Shiloh can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters.”

Shiloh’s decision to swap households doesn’t come as a surprise. While the celebrity teen has a sacred relationship with her mom, she also has an “unbreakable bond” with the Fight Club actor.

In July 2022, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Brad “is particularly close to Shiloh” as they share “the same passions.”

“The pair have a loving, fun and authentic relationship and are cut from the same cloth,” the source gushed to Life & Style.

That year, the world learned of Shiloh’s dance talents after she took classes at the Millennium dance studio in Los Angeles. Fans were thoroughly impressed with Shiloh’s rhythm and flow after a video of her dancing to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” circulated the internet.

“Brad never puts pressure on Shiloh and encourages her to pursue her dreams. She feels comfortable talking to her dad about anything,” the source continued to Life & Style at the time, adding that the duo enjoys “playing music together, watching movies and art, and spend a lot of their time together in his art studio being creative.”

That being said, Shiloh has been blessed with the support of both parents as she navigated her interests over the years.

In November 2021, a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style that Angelina helped “guide [Shiloh] as best as she can” after she was offered “a couple” modeling offers.

“Angie’s been there, she knows better than most the pitfalls of being a child of a celebrity,” the insider gushed. “Angie is all about protecting her kids. Brad knows his kids are in good hands.”