Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have an amazing daughter, who has quite the fan base already in her life. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has made headlines throughout her teenage years for her sweet smile, impressive dance moves and cool personal style, but she also keeps family time close to her heart! The teen has been seen out and about with her brothers and sisters — Zahara, Pax, Maddox, Vivienne and Knox — on various adventures, from simple errands to international travels.

One of the siblings’ coolest outings in recent years was when they all accompanied their famous mama to her Eternals film premieres in October and November 2021. Shiloh and Zahara, in particular, turned heads at the London premiere when the two upcycled two of Angie’s old dresses. Shortly afterward, the two young ladies were seen walking the red carpet again with their mother at the Italy movie premiere, both rocking their own styles for the event.

The trio kept their heads held high as they smiled for the cameras, and Shiloh picked her own black mini dress and yellow sneakers for the night out while Zahara donned an incredible white and gold gown.

The sisters appear to have a close bond with one another. Whether it be shopping together or supporting Angelina’s high-profile career, Shiloh and Zahara seem to put some time aside so they can spend quality time together.

One of the ladies’ most newsworthy moments was when they were seen running an errand in Los Angeles in January 2023 and matching in fashion. Zahara wore a black shirt and Converse sneakers similar to her younger sister, who also debuted her fresh buzz cut at the time.

Apart from Zahara, Shiloh has also attended events with her brothers, such as with Pax the November 2021 Paper & Glue premiere.

Based on Shiloh’s dance and arts interests alongside her siblings’ contributions to showbiz, it seems that the teenager has a lot in common with her brothers and sisters.

“Angie and Brad’s kids are a mix of everything — skater kids, computer game geeks, magic nerds, fashionista, car enthusiast, crafting, music and dance,” a source previously told In Touch.

