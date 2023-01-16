Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Kids’ Range in Heights: How Tall Is Shiloh, Zahara and More?

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to six kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox. Their children range quite a bit in size, and they change year by year in the public eye.

Brad stands around 5-foot-11, while Angelina has a tall frame at 5-foot-7, so it’s no surprise that Shiloh seems to have her mother’s stature. While the teen definitely bears a resemblance to both of her famous parents, all of Brad and Angelina’s kids have unique birth stories.

Angelina adopted Maddox as an infant in 2002 while she was in Cambodia filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. The actress said she knew almost instantly that she was meant to find her child during her trip to southeastern Asia.

“In 2001, I was in a school program in Samlout playing blocks on the floor with a little kid, and as clear as day, I thought, ‘My son is here,'” she told Vogue India. “A few months later, I met baby Mad at an orphanage. I can’t explain it — and [I] am not one to believe in messages or superstition — but it was just real and clear.”

The Maleficent actress began her relationship with Brad in 2004 while filming their movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Shortly after, Angelina adopted daughter Zahara in 2005 from Ethiopia when the infant was 6 months old. Pax was adopted from Vietnam when he was 3 years old.

“You can imagine what courage it takes to be in all new surroundings, with new people and a new language,” the Salt actress told People at the time. “He is very strong.”

In addition to their adopted children, Brad and Angelina welcomed their first biological child, daughter Shiloh, in 2006. The Los Angeles native gave birth at a private clinic in the resort town of Walvis Bay in Namibia. At the time, Brad called Shiloh’s arrival “truly peaceful.”

Two years later, in 2008, Angie gave birth to the couple’s twins, son Knox and daughter Vivienne, in Nice, France.

While all of their kids spent quite a bit of their lives globetrotting, the former Hollywood couple put down roots in Los Angeles for the sake of custody and visitation following their 2016 divorce filing.

While Angelina and Brad’s kids were born all over the world, the Girl, Interrupted actress said she finds a way to connect with all of her children.

“Each is a beautiful way of becoming family. What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. ‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home,” she told Vogue India. “With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time.”

The Salt star gushed that she was “very blessed” and felt “grateful” that the universe “allowed” her to be their mom.

“All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full,” she continued. “For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds.”

