Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has grown up in the spotlight thanks to her parents’ booming careers in show business. While the ex-spouses made sure to keep the teenager’s life away of the public eye, she has blossomed as her own person, and fans have taken note. From her dancing skills to style evolution, fans continue to praise the teen for following her dreams. Now, some are curious about Shiloh’s name and its meaning.

Keep reading to learn more about the inspiration behind Shiloh’s name.

What Is the Meaning of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Name?

During a June 2008 interview with Vanity Fair, Angelina revealed that her daughter’s name is “biblical.” However, she and Brad “didn’t name her for that” reason.

“It was a name my parents almost named their first child — there was a miscarriage: Shiloh Baptist,” the Salt actress revealed at the time.

She also explained the other facets behind the moniker, pointing out that it “was the most southern name [her parents] could come up with.”

“It’s a name I always liked,” the Maleficent star noted, adding, “I used to go under it in hotels: Shiloh Baptist. I’d gone under it when [Brad] called hotel rooms where I was staying.”

That year, Brad publicly revealed in a separate television interview that Shiloh wanted to change her name at one point.

“She only wants to be called John. John or Peter,” he explained at the time. “So, it’s a Peter Pan thing. So, we’ve got to call her John. ‘Shi, do you want …’ – ‘John. I’m John.’ And then I’ll say, ‘John, would you like some orange juice?’ And she goes, ‘No!’ So, you know, it’s just that kind of stuff that’s cute to parents, and it’s probably really obnoxious to other people.”

Inside Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Relationship With Her Parents

In October and November 2021, Angelina brought all six of her and Brad’s kids – Shiloh, Zahara, Max, Maddox, Vivienne and Knox – to her international Eternals film premieres. During one of the events, Shiloh was seen wearing a black mini dress and yellow polka-dot sneakers while holding hands with her mom and sister Zahara, all three ladies smiling for the cameras.

Perhaps Shiloh’s relationship with her mother can be attributed to their shared zodiac sign, as both women are fellow Gemini.

As for her relationship with Brad, a source exclusively told Life & Style in July 2022 that the father-daughter duo has an “unbreakable bond” and share the “same passions.”

While the Fight Club actor “spend[s] time with the kids” in a more “private setting,” the insider pointed out that he is “particularly close to Shiloh.”

“The pair have a loving, fun and authentic relationship and are cut from the same cloth,” the source added.

What Are Shiloh Jolie’s Interests?

Throughout 2022, the active teenager was seen in multiple YouTube videos dancing various routines with a dance group in Los Angeles.

During that time, a separate insider exclusively gushed to In Touch how much the teenager enjoys her hobby.

“She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important,” the source said. “She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

As she gained more exposure for her slay-worthy talent, Brad commented on Shiloh’s skills during an August 2022 red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” the Ad Astra star said. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”