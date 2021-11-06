Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may already be famous thanks to her parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, but the teen is growing into her own person, thanks to qualities of her zodiac sign .

Living a star-studded lifestyle as her mom brings her to flashy Hollywood events, Shiloh, 15, is now choosing her own image. She has been seen rocking some edgy, rocker-chic outfits throughout the fall 2021. Although she’s worn her mama’s old Oscar outfits — such as Angelina’s white and black floral print Dior halter dress — Shiloh isn’t only following in her mother’s footsteps. The two also share an astrological sign!

Keep reading to find out what Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s zodiac sign is.

While not always a guarantee, fashion may emphasize a zodiac sign’s personality. Shiloh was born on May 27, 2006, making her a Gemini just like Angie, 46, who was born on June 4, 1975. Although they tend to rock different styles, the mother and daughter duo share a few personality traits.

Anyone with the Gemini sign tend to enjoy variety, according to Cosmopolitan. They also are adaptable to different surroundings. As an actress with a broad range, this trait definitely helps Angelina as she takes on different characters.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

As for Shiloh, she put her adaptability skills on display throughout 2021 with her fashion choices, as she didn’t hesitate to upcycle Angie’s old gowns at different Eternals premieres. Although rare, Angie does make appearances with her six children — she shares Shiloh, as well as Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne and Knox with ex Brad, 57 — at red carpet events. For the Eternals press tour, the Maleficent star brought Shiloh, Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, and Vivienne and Knox, 13, to the L.A. premiere, attended the Rome premiere with Shiloh and Zahara, and appeared at the London premiere with Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Maddox, Knox and Vivienne.

When it comes to raising this young Gemini, it seems Angie can share her love of fashion with Shiloh. The mom of six allows all her kids to raid her closet, inspiring her daughter to express herself through different clothes.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me!” the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress said in an E! News’ Daily Pop segment on Monday, October 25. “’Take it, it’s your turn.’ Yeah, I’m that mom.”

Shiloh brings her own couture to the table when she’s out and about. At an Eternals afterparty in London on October 27, Shiloh was seen rocking a periwinkle jacket with Britain-inspired patches, including Union Jack flags, complimented with skulls. The jacket covered her all-black T-shirt and shorts, completed with her black Converse high-top sneakers.

Not only that, but Shiloh also debuted her very own black mini dress, styled with yellow and black polka dot sneakers, at Angelina’s Eternals Rome premiere on October 24.