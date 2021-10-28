She’s a cool mom! Angelina Jolie revealed she lets her kids take whatever they want from her closet.

When asked in a recent interview about if there’s “anything” in her closet she doesn’t let her teenage daughters wear, the mother of six said it’s quite “the opposite.”

Shutterstock(2)

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me!” Angelina, 46, told E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday, October 25. “’Take it, it’s your turn.’ Yeah, I’m that mom.”

The Eternals actress, who shares children Maddox, Shiloh, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has recently brought her all-grown-up kids to red carpet events. But Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, in particular, have been dressed to the nines in Momma Jolie’s outfits.

At the Los Angeles Eternals premiere on October 18, Shiloh, 15, wore her mother’s tan Gabriela Hearst slip dress that the Oscar winner wore in Paris last summer, while Zahara rocked Angelina’s 2014 Oscars silver Elie Saab gown. Angie’s other children, however, brought their own vintage styles. Maddox, 20, donned a simple black blazer, button-down shirt and matching pants. Knox, 13, wore a similar dark outfit, more specifically, a coordinating green- and black-striped pantsuit. Vivienne contrasted her siblings with a fully cream-colored dress and white sneakers.

Although the Maleficent star keeps her closet door open, Shiloh and Zahara tagged along with their mother again to the Rome Film Fest, this time wearing new outfits. Zahara shined in a goddess-inspired white gown with a gold halter top, and Shiloh kept it simple with a mini sleeveless black dress and black polka-dotted yellow sneakers. Angelina, wearing a strapless, all-silver Versace gown, and her eldest daughters walked hand in hand as they smiled for the cameras. But Shiloh came back for round two, wearing Angie’s black and white, floral Dior halter dress at the Eternals London premiere on Wednesday, October 27.

The actress was also asked about her kids’ reactions to her Marvel movie. “I think they still find it really funny because they know me,” Angie gushed. “And so maybe, in some way, it like blew the universe. ‘Marvel’s so cool, but Mom? Mom’s a superhero?’”