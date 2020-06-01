mary kate and ashley olsen gemini celebrities

Getty Images

Happy Gemini Szn! These Celebrity ‘Twins’ Are Totally Both Sides of the Coin

News
Updated: Jun 1, 2020 3:08 pm·
By
Picture

Hi! We’re in Gemini season — and we wanna chat about it. If you’re looking to gab about the beautiful summer weather that’s upon us with an Aperol Spritz in hand, invite a Gemini to do a little gossiping with you at the bistro. These talkative twins are the tricksters of the signs — but with their duality comes an intellect that’s rarely matched. Because of this combo, they have a great ability to ~go with the flow~, a trait of being one of the Mutable signs of the zodiac. Serious and silly, Geminis are the best double-edged sword. If this reminds you of any celebs you know, just know they’re ready to dish with you over a cocktail ASAP. Scroll through to see our list of Gemini celebs, in no particular order. 

More in News
21 Stars Who Are Capricorns
Happy Capricorn Season! These 21 Celebrities Share Your Sign
aquarius celeb aquarians ellen degeneres portia de rossi
Happy Aquarius Szn! These Celeb 'Water-Bearers' See The World A Bit Differently
BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son, Royal Baby Archie, is a Taurus — But What Does That Mean?
Picture
Exclusives