Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been crushing it as a total fashionista with her stylish red carpet looks during mom Angelina Jolie‘s Eternals premiere events. While she posed in a rewear of one of Angie’s stunning Dior dresses at the London premiere on Wednesday, October 27, she got much more comfortable in streetwear for the film’s afterparty.

The 15-year-old was seen leaving the party at private London members’ club in black shorts and a matching T-shirt. Over it, she donned an oversized periwinkle jacket that had distinctly British graphics on it. There were several Union Jack flags, including one with a skull over it, as well as a shoutout to the South London town of Croydon.

Shiloh also changed footwear, as she ditched the black ballet flats she wore on the red carpet and was back in her beloved black Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers. But she left her elegant chignon hairstyle in place and still had most of her red carpet makeup on.

Shutterstock(2)

Angelina’s daughter wasn’t the only one wanting comfort at the afterparty, as actress, 46, changed out of her Valentino Haute Couture ensemble featuring a voluminous black ball gown, white blouse and chic tuxedo-style jacket. Instead, the Maleficent star put on a flowing green caftan that gave her much greater range of movement and was much easier to relax in over her red carpet glam look.

The teen’s older sister Zahara, 16, was the only one who seemed to love rocking her red carpet look well into the evening hours. She was seen leaving the club with her mom and siblings still wearing her stunning yellow strapless minidress with puffy, billowing sleeves.

Earlier on the red carpet, Shiloh and Angelina proved how into “upstyling” and being sustainable the family are about clothing. Shi rewore a Dior Spring/Summer 2019 black and white print dress that her mom wore during the 2019 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press tour. The sweeping long dress had been shortened to just above Shiloh’s knees, while adjustments were made to the bodice, neckline and straps to make Angelina’s original dress completely unique and tailored for her daughter.

Angelina had previously revealed how her daughters have total access to her enviable closet. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it’s your turn,'” she shared during E! News’ Daily Pop on Oct. 25, adding “I’m that mom.”