Rocker chic! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt showed off her street style in a David Bowie T-shirt while leaving dance class on Friday, October 29.

Shiloh, 15, stepped out in an all-black David Bowie crew neck tee which she paired with black Adidas track pants. She completed her look with matching black Converse All-Star sneakers. The teen also slung a backpack over her shoulder and held a water bottle with her dirty blond locks tied up in a ponytail, according to photos published by Hollywood Life.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, is growing up fast and her fashion is evolving with her. She has been out and about with her mom, showing off her personal style. And whether it be a red carpet event or a simple shopping trip, Angie, 46, encourages all her kids to choose their own looks.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shiloh hit up the late rock star’s London pop-up store with Angie on Thursday, October 28, after stepping out with her mom at the London Eternals premiere on Wednesday, October 27. She walked the red carpet in true like-mama-like-daughter style, donning Angie’s old Dior white and black floral-print halter dress. This wasn’t the first time she’s taken looks straight from her mom’s closet, though. Shiloh also wore Angie’s tan sleeveless Gabriela Hearst slip dress at the Los Angeles Eternals premiere on October 18.

Along with Shiloh, the Maleficent star also shares kids Zahara, Maddox, Pax, Knox and Vivienne with ex Brad, 57. When asked about letting her children rewear her old looks, Angie explained she wants them to raid her closet. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me!” she told E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday, October 25. “’Take it, it’s your turn.’ Yeah, I’m that mom.”

However, Shiloh really turned heads at the London premiere afterparty, owning a similar streetwear look. Angie’s daughter showed off another rock ’n’ roll-esque outfit, wearing her favorite black high-top Chuck Taylors again. She wowed everyone with a periwinkle, button-down jacket splattered with images of Britain, including Union Jack flags and skulls to add an edgier appearance. Underneath the club-worthy jacket, Shiloh wore matching black shorts and a T-shirt.

Even though Shiloh’s been upcycling her mom’s classy dresses, she picked her own style along with her sister Zahara at the Eternals Rome premiere. While Zahara, 16, graced in a goddess-inspired gold halter white gown, Shiloh embraced her signature of simplicity in a black mini dress with yellow and black polka dot sneakers.