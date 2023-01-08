New ‘do, who dis? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a fresh buzz cut and matched with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt in black shirts and Converse sneakers while the two teens enjoyed an outing together.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughters were spotted walking side by side smiling in a parking lot, according to photos published by HollywoodLife on Sunday, January 8. Shiloh, 16, wore a pair of gray shorts, a black hooded sweatshirt and high-top sneakers as she flaunted her brand-new hairstyle. Zahara, 18, wore a black T-shirt, a pair of jeans and Converse while keeping her hair tied back.

Just days prior, Shiloh was seen with her mother, 47, ringing in the new year in London. The mother-daughter duo was photographed enjoying a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal after watching his production A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida Theatre. For the outing, the teenager wore a stylish yellow beanie as the trio engaged in a deep conversation.

For Zahara’s part, the college student has been busy in her freshman year at Spelman College in Atlanta, which commenced late last year.

Mario Cartelli/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The Jolie-Pitt sisters had quite an eventful year in 2022. Angelina moved Zahara into her dorm in July and even attended her October homecoming. Even though the Maleficent actress kept a low profile, several co-eds couldn’t help but notice the award-winning star on their campus.

“Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming (I was doing community service looking an embarrassing mess),” a Twitter user captioned a photo at the time.

Shiloh, for her part, ended the year on a high note by getting her driver’s license, as she was spotted cruising around Los Angeles alone in late November 2022.

The blossoming teen also showed off her epic dance skills throughout the year. Fans noticed multiple YouTube videos uploaded by the Millennium Dance Complex in L.A. featuring Shiloh absolutely slaying various routines. Even her dad, 58, gushed about how much she’s grown as both a person and as a “very beautiful” dancer.

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” Brad told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022 about his daughter. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars and ex-spouses — who, in addition to Shiloh and Zahara, share kids Maddox, Pax and Vivienne — have kept their children out of the spotlight for years. However, fans couldn’t help but notice that the kiddos have made their own paths in life after making several public appearances throughout 2021 and 2022.

In late 2021, Angie brought them to her Eternals film premieres around the world, where fans took note of how much both Shiloh and Zahara had developed their own sense of style.