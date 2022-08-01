Making moves … literally! Angelina Jolie and her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, had a blast dancing with HBCU families at a college event on Sunday, July 31.

“Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the Electric Slide at their event in Los Angeles,” Watch The Yard captioned a clip via TikTok. In the video, the Maleficent actress, 47, was all smiles as she danced and hugged her daughter.

In addition to the sweet post, Angelina took to Instagram to announce that Zahara will be attending Spelman College, a private HBCU in Atlanta, Georgia, come fall. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” the mother of six, who also shares kids Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt, captioned a photo of Zahara and five of her new friends. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Although Zahara is starting a new chapter, she’s still “very close” with her family, namely her sister Shiloh, a source previously told Life & Style.

“Shiloh loves music, dance, acting and lately, thanks to her sister Zahara, fashion. It wasn’t always like that, but now she loves dressing up in her mom’s clothes,” the insider explained at the time, noting that Zahara “is the real fashionista in the family.”

Even if the soon-to-be college student has developed her own taste in fashion, that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to borrowing her mom’s clothes — and thankfully, Angelina is all for it! “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it’s your turn,’” the Los Angeles native told Daily Pop in October 2021. “I’m that mom.”

In addition to Zahara dressing like Angelina, she also shares the same passion for humanitarianism. In February, the mother-daughter duo attended an important event in Washington, D.C., urging the U.S. senate to vote in favor of renewing the Violence Against Women Act.

“Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators,” Angelina shared via Instagram. “I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today’s press conference.”

In the months since, Angelina and Zahara have spent plenty more quality time together, including a solo trip to Italy in July.