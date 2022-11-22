Newly licensed! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked so grown up driving herself while running errands in Los Angeles.

The 16-year-old starlet made a pit stop for some candy at a convenience store while cruising around her hometown on Monday, November 21, per photos from Hollywood Life. Shiloh looked casual in a black sweatshirt with her hood pulled up, sweatpants and red sneakers.

Shiloh has been exercising her newfound freedom — and seems to be loving having her driver’s license. She was spotted on a shopping trip to Target while wearing a red sweatshirt and white shorts in August. In addition to her typical teen activities, she’s also blossomed into an incredible dancer. Her California dance studio occasionally shares videos of their classes, which show the teen’s sense of rhythm and talent.

Even her dad, 58, gushed over her hip-hop skills. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” Brad told Entertainment Tonight on August 1 about his talented mini-me. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

The Bullet Train actor noted that he “loves” when all of his kids “find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish.”

Shiloh is the first biological child for Brad and Angelina, 47, who also share adopted sons Pax and Maddox and daughter Zahara, as well as twins Knox and Vivianne.

While the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars kept their kids mostly out of the spotlight as they grew up, their children have been stepping out a bit more in recent years. Shiloh and Zahara, 17, have appeared on multiple red carpets with Angelina. The Maleficent actress is all for her daughters finding their own path — and that includes raiding her closet!

The Girl, Interrupted star said her kids are allowed to take “anything” from her closet, which is evidenced by Shiloh previously wearing her mom’s Gabriela Hearst slip dress to the Los Angeles Eternals premiere in October or Zahara rocking Ang’s 2014 Oscars silver Elie Saab gown.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me!” the Lara Croft Tomb Raider actress said during Daily Pop on October 25. “‘Take it, it’s your turn.’ Yeah, I’m that mom.”

Angelina has always been candid about motherhood, including her kids’ reactions to her being in the Marvel universe. “I think they still find it really funny because they know me,” she continued. “And so maybe, in some way, it like blew the universe. ‘Marvel’s so cool, but Mom? Mom’s a superhero?’”