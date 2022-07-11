The sweetest duo! Brad Pitt is a proud father of six and shares a particularly special relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The father-daughter duo “truly have an unbreakable bond,” a source tells Life & Style exclusively, adding that they have “the same passions.”

“Despite the ongoing custody battle between Brad and Angelina, he does spend time with the kids, but in a private setting,” the insider says of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor’s split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Zahara and Pax. “He prefers it that way and is particularly close to Shiloh.”

The source continues, “The pair have a loving, fun and authentic relationship and are cut from the same cloth.”

While the Shawnee, Oklahoma, native has gushed about his love for each of his six kids, his closeness to Shiloh stems from their Rolodex of shared interests.

“Playing music together, watching movies and art, and spend a lot of their time together in his art studio being creative,” the insider explains of the things Brad and Shiloh enjoy doing together.

In addition to their joint appreciation for music and art, the Ad Astra star supports Shiloh in her endeavors, like her passion for dance.

“Brad never puts pressure on Shiloh and encourages to pursue her dreams,” the source adds. “She feels comfortable talking to her dad about anything.”

Brad and Shiloh’s tight bond comes as no surprise seeing as the two are brimming with similarities. The pair are “very alike,” a separate insider told In Touch in March, adding, “They not only look alike, but they have the same big heart. They’re very compassionate and loving. They’re both very open, they enjoy meeting new people. Shiloh seems to have somehow picked up Brad’s midwestern demeanor.”

Although Brad manages to make time to see his kids, he doesn’t see them “as much as he’d like to,” the source shared at the time, amid his ongoing divorce from Angelina. The former couple started dating in 2005 and tied the knot nine years later. They called it quits in September 2016 and are working to maintain an “amicable” coparenting relationship, a source previously told Us Weekly.

“Shiloh might just be the bridge he needs to better mend his relationship with Angie,” the source revealed to In Touch in March.