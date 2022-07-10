Night out! Angelia Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for a casual all-black outfit while attending a concert in Italy with her mama.

The 16-year-old was spotted in her chic yet chill look as she sat in the stands with the Maleficent actress, 47, at a Måneskin concert. The mother-daughter duo appeared to be enjoying the performance, as Shiloh was also seen cheering and smiling whereas Angie applauded the band and happily talked to her teenager throughout the evening.

It seems most of the family is enjoying an Italian getaway this week. The teen and a few of her siblings were recently spotted grabbing ice cream in Rome on Tuesday, July 5, with their famous mom. During the delicious outing, Shiloh donned a cool ensemble, which included a black T-shirt and a pair of matching overall shorts and red sneakers.

Barbara Amendola/ipa-agency ne/Shutterstock

When she isn’t watching live music with her mom, Shiloh is in the dance studio. The teen has also been making waves over the past few months for her dance skills. Just one month prior to jetting off to Italy, Shiloh appeared in a YouTube video with the Millennium Dance Studio in Los Angeles effortlessly dancing to Doja Cat’s single “Vegas” from the Elvis movie soundtrack. On top of that, the talented kiddo performed in routines to other hits by Lizzo and Ed Sheeran.

Brad, 58, and Angelina are exuberant over their daughter’s talent, as a source previously described to In Touch how “impressed” they are with Shiloh’s gift of dancing.

The teen easily learns choreography and performs skillfully, “which Angie loves because she says that neither she nor Brad have that talent,” the insider said in, adding that Shiloh is a “natural dancer.”

“She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important,” the source added. “She likes all styles of dance, but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

Apart from dancing, Shiloh has also made several public appearances with the Salt star, tagging along with her and sister Zahara to Angie’s Eternals premieres in London, Rome and L.A. in October and November 2021. Shiloh wowed fans when she upcycled Angelina’s old black-and-white floral-print Dior frock, but she made sure to bring her own style to the London Eternals afterparty that October. Shiloh donned a periwinkle blue graphic jacket and her black Converse sneakers to the event.

One month after she rocked the red carpet, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Shiloh had received a “couple of offers” in the modeling industry. However, Angie wasn’t “pushing” her daughter to go in that direction, the source added.

“Angie’s been there, she knows better than most the pitfalls of being a child of a celebrity,” the source noted in November 2021. “Angie is all about protecting her kids.”