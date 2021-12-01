His mini-me! Brad Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt make the ultimate father-daughter duo. Although the Fury actor’s daughter has made headlines in the past, the teenager started to appear at public events more than before, primarily with her mom, Angelina Jolie, for her Eternals movie premieres.

When Angie brought Shiloh along to the film’s red carpet events throughout October 2021 in Los Angeles, Rome and London, she gave Shiloh the chance to wear some of her older outfits, such as her white and black Dior floral print knee-length dress and her tan Gabriela Hearst slip dress.

At each event, Shiloh showed how much she’s grown up over the years. Fans noticed how poised she remained while walking the red carpet with the Salt actress. Not only is she a young red carpet connoisseur, but she has also become quite the skilled dancer in recent years.

During the same month of her stylish nights out with her mom, Shiloh was seen dancing to Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” at a beginner hip-hop class in Los Angeles in clips that surfaced on Instagram and TikTok.

Upon noticing his daughter’s skills, Brad is “impressed” by Shiloh’s growing dancing capabilities, a source told In Touch on Wednesday, November 24, adding that both Shiloh’s parents “couldn’t be prouder” of their daughter.

“Shiloh is a typical 15-year-old and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” the insider explained. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it. She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”



Since Brad and Angelina split in 2016, they have been at odds with one other throughout their ongoing divorce and were also in a custody battle over their six children, Shiloh, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.



When it comes to her father though, Shiloh has expressed that she “wants more of a relationship with him,” a second source told In Touch on Friday, November 26. The Fight Club actor doesn’t see his daughter as much as he’d like, but he “hopes that will keep on changing.”

“They not only look alike, but they have the same big heart,” the insider added at the time. “They’re very compassionate and loving. They’re both very open, they enjoy meeting new people. Shiloh seems to have somehow picked up Brad’s midwestern demeanor.”

The two also have a durable astrological family dynamic, as Brad’s Sagittarius sign and Shiloh’s Gemini sign enable the compassion they both naturally have.

Scroll through the gallery to see Brad and Shiloh’s cutest moments together over the years.