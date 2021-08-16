Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt‘s fraternal twins, Knox and Vivienne, have grown up so fast. It seems like just yesterday that the pair were born on July 12, 2008, in Nice, France. Now teens, the former couple’s son and daughter are Angelina’s favorite shopping companions.

The twins spent much of their childhood globetrotting to Brad and Angelina’s various homes and movie sets, often staying at the former couple’s historic Chateau Miraval in Correns, France. But the A-list pair’s 2016 divorce filing forced Brad and Angelina to make Los Angeles their home base for the sake of custody and visitation, which is where the twins have spent the latter years of their childhood.

From going shopping for flowers to picking up art supplies, Angelina makes sure to spend one on one time with both Knox and Vivienne. When the family is in town, Angie and Vivienne make frequent stops at pet stores around the Hollywood area, sometimes even bringing along their furry friends. Vivi has brought a large brown dog along on one shopping trip, while carrying a bunny in a chest-carrier on another pet store run.

The youngest Jolie-Pitt children have had a taste of what a normal upbringing is like when Angelina brought them to Disneyland to celebrate their birthdays in 2017. She lovingly held their hands as they made their way through the Anaheim, California, theme park.

The children have had plenty of exposure to their mom’s huge star status. Along with their siblings, including older brothers Maddox and Pax, and sisters Shiloh and Zahara, they’ve attended red carpet premieres for Angie’s films including Dumbo and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The twins even traveled to London to support their mom when the film premiered overseas.

While Vivienne sometimes appears shy at her red carpet events, staying close to her mom’s side, outgoing Knox ofter stands at the end of the sibling row with a bright smile on his face. Even when they were younger, Knox would smile and wave at the paparazzi as the family made their way through international airports, while Vivienne would remain close to her parents.

When they were younger, the fraternal twins had more of a resemblance to one other, with their blonde locks and similar heights. Both Knox and Vivienne’s hair color has darkened as they’ve aged, and their faces have grown into more distinct looks.

Scroll down to see photos of Brad and Angelina’s twins Knox and Vivienne today!