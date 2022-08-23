Big musical fan! Angelina Jolie was all smiles when taking her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt to meet the cast of Dear Evan Hansen backstage during the Broadway smash hit’s stint at Philadelphia’s Forrest Theatre.

“Waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivienne this weekend in Philly,” the official Dear Evan Hansen Instagram account posted on Monday, August 22. In the snaps, the Gone in 60 Seconds actress, 47, wore a black dress and sunglasses as she posed alongside her 14-year-old daughter and the show’s star, Anthony Norman. Vivienne, for her part, looked comfy in a white sweatshirt as she smiled for the camera. In a second snap, the mother-daughter duo was joined by more of the show’s stars.

Dear Evan Hansen/Instagram

It’s no surprise that the Maleficent actress took her youngest daughter to the musical, as Angelina has been spotted spending time with her kids all summer long.

Angelina shares daughter Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Together they are also parents to Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Knox, 14 — Vivienne’s twin.

“Vivienne likes to act, like her parents,” a source told Life and Style exclusively in August 2021 of the teen. “She loves books, fantasy worlds and fairies, she has an incredible imagination. She might be the most like Angie.”

When it comes to publicly speaking about her children, the mother of six stays mum. However, she is known to share the rare detail of their home life in various interviews. While the actress never wanted her kids to follow in their parents’ footsteps, one specific situation had Vivienne bit by the acting bug.

“We think it’s fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors. That’s not our goal for Brad and I, at all,” Angelina revealed during a March 2014 interview with Entertainment Weekly, explaining why Vivienne made a special appearance in Maleficent. “But the other 3- and 4-year-old [performers] wouldn’t come near me. It had to be a child that liked me and wasn’t afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv.”

Then, Pax and Zahara turned up as extras in the film as well.

“I had to walk by them being very mean,” Angelina recalled at the time. “Of course, I wanted to stop and wink at them.”

Mother of the year!