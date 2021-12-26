She’s beautiful just the way she is. Amy Schumer revealed to fans that she dissolved her plastic surgery facial fillers after the procedure.

“I tried getting fillers,” the comedian, 40, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 26. “Turns out, I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #maleficent.”

The Trainwreck actress’ post, which referenced the villain from Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, garnered strong support from her followers, with many applauding Amy for her decision.

“You always look terrific,” one Instagram user wrote in a comment. “You do not need that stuff. Plus, the skin doesn’t sag/sink in for many years. You are young!”

While others commented they “love” Amy for who she is, some pointed out that women feel the pressure to enhance themselves physically.

“You don’t need fillers and no one else does either,” one user commented. “I just wish women didn’t feel so much pressure. Thanks for sharing your post and I wish other like-minded celebs would too!”

Courtesy of Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy isn’t the first celebrity to come forward about the downsides of plastic surgery. Fellow actress Tara Reid spoke out after getting breast implants. The American Pie actress got honest about her breast implant surgery in 2006, Chrissy Teigen has also been open about getting her breast implants removed. Kylie Jenner has even discussed her lip fillers in one episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Amy though is known for her complete honesty to fans, and she showed this in a previous incident from her plastic surgery. The I Feel Pretty actress had to go through a much more complex procedure to remove her uterus in September for her endometriosis.

“If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis,” Amy wrote via Instagram on September 18. The post featured her taking a mirror selfie, wearing a hospital gown.

Many fans flooded the comment section at the time with moral support, some even opening up about their own experiences with endometriosis, a painful condition where tissue that’s supposed to grow only within the uterus grows outside of it.

“Women really need to stop telling other women that being in pain is normal!” one Instagram user wrote underneath Amy’s post, while others thanked her for “raising awareness” about the medical condition.

Amy then shared a video the next morning after her operation, going into depth about her experience. “So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” the Snatched actress said. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it.”

Despite the uncomfortable ordeal, Amy claimed she was feeling more rejuvenated. “I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains,” she admitted in the clip. “But other than that, I already feel that my energy is [returning].”