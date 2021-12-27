Comedian Amy Schumer’s Transformation Over the Years: Photos of Her Then vs. Now

Then and now! Amy Schumer started doing standup comedy when she was just 22 years old and has since become a major A-lister. Now, nearly 20 years later, she’s still impressing audiences and has undergone a gorgeous transformation over the years.

The Trainwreck star reflected to Vogue about her first big moment on stage in 2003.

“It was at the old Gotham on 22nd Street. It was a bringer. I brought four people, including my mom. I just thought — like every other a—hole — I could kind of, like, maybe do this,” Amy explained about appearing at the New York City comedy club. “I had a couple hours to come up with a set. I did seven minutes.”

Although she was a comedy newbie, the I Feel Pretty actress knew she needed to define her onstage persona.

“It’s a really disgusting part of comedy: You need to do so much work and be so funny and you also need to understand who you are to people,” she continued. “I didn’t really remember seeing that many women talk about sex in stand-up … But I was like, I’ll be that.”

The New York native went on to have her own Comedy Central series, Inside Amy Schumer, wrote a book called The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, starred in multiple comedy specials and wrote her first film, Trainwreck, in 2015.

In her personal life, the Snatched star married husband Chris Fischer in 2018, and they share a son named Gene, who was born in 2019.

Being in the spotlight also brought a lot of attention to Amy’s physical appearance. She revealed via Instagram in 2020 that she was undergoing antibiotic treatment for Lyme disease and opened up about the unsolicited comments she received about her body after the fact.

“For me, I was diagnosed with Lyme earlier this year, and I definitely lost a couple of LBs,” Amy told model Hunter McGrady during a video chat for Yahoo Life, adding that many people complimented her weight loss. “[It’s] like they’re congratulating you … And I’m like, ‘It’s really just about my health.'”

Amy has continued to stay very candid through the years. In December, the Life & Beth star dished that she dissolved her plastic surgery facial fillers.

“I tried getting fillers,” the Expecting Amy comedian wrote via Instagram along with a selfie at the doctor’s office. “Turns out, I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #maleficent.”

Prior to that, in April, Amy shared a video of herself getting CoolSculpting, which is a fat-freezing treatment, done on her chin.

Keep scrolling to see transformation photos of Amy then and now!