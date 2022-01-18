Courtesy of Amy Schumer/Instagram

Honesty hour! Amy Schumer took to social media to reveal she underwent liposuction surgery.

“I feel good. Finally,” the Trainwreck actress, 40, captioned two swimsuit photos via Instagram on Tuesday, January 18. “It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”

Immediately, Amy, who shares son Gene David with husband Chris Fischer, was met with praise for her transparency. “Yay!! Feeling good is so important!! So glad you’re feeling better!! And looking amazing isn’t a bad thing either,” one user commented. “Your honestly is beautiful,” added another.

Courtesy of Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy has opened up a number of times about her experience with cosmetic and plastic surgery. Most recently, the Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo author detailed her journey with facial fillers.

“I tried getting fillers. Turns out, I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like [Maleficent],” Amy wrote via Instagram in December 2021, referring to Angelina Jolie‘s character from the hit Disney franchise.

Prior to experimenting with fillers, Amy had to undergo a much more serious surgery. “So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it,” the New York City native captioned a mirror selfie wearing a hospital gown in September 2021.

“There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains,” Amy continued, before advising fans, “If you have really painful periods you may have [endometriosis].”

Ahead of Amy’s hysterectomy, the comedian revealed she could never get pregnant again. “I, for my safety, cannot be pregnant again,” Amy said during a September 2020 episode of Anna Faris‘ podcast.

“One in three mothers with hyperemesis, what I had, one in three babies don’t make it. So, I really don’t like those odds,” she said. “Just because you’re vomiting so much you can’t nourish your baby or yourself, so my pregnancy was a huge bummer.”

Although Amy and Chris, 42, “thought about a surrogate” to give Gene, 2, a sibling, the couple decided to “hold off.”