Comedian Amy Schumer revealed she underwent a hysterectomy to remove her uterus due to her longtime struggles with endometriosis.

“So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” the 40-year-old explained to the camera in a video posted to her Instagram feed on Saturday, September 18. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it.”

She added, “There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains.” Additionally, the Trainwreck star shared a selfie in a hospital gown. She captioned the post, “If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis.”

Several celebrities made sure to leave love on the post, including model Olivia Culpo, actresses Selma Blair, Debra Messing, Amber Tamblyn and singer Vanessa Carlton.

In August 2020, the Inside Amy Schumer alum revealed she couldn’t “be pregnant ever again,” just over a year after giving birth to her son, Gene. “I, for my safety, cannot be pregnant again,” she previously explained on the “Anna Faris is Unqualified” podcast. “One in three mothers with hyperemesis, what I had, one in three babies don’t make it. So I really don’t like those odds. Just because you’re vomiting so much you can’t nourish your baby or yourself, so my pregnancy was a huge bummer.”

Hyperemesis is a pregnancy condition that characterizes severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and electrolyte disturbance as major symptoms.

Amy and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their now 2-year-old baby boy in May 2019. “I didn’t know I could love someone that much, no offense to my husband,” the Humans star gushed to Entertainment Tonight about the baby in November 2019, just six months after his birth. “But yeah, I think we’re both shocked by the level of love that’s possible.”

In order to give her son a sibling, Amy went through several rounds of IVF, a.k.a. in vitro fertilization. Her doctors were able to retrieve several embryos despite how difficult the process was for her. “We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me,” she previously revealed on Sunday Today With Willie Geist in August 2020. “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again.”

While Amy may not be able to carry children after her hysterectomy, the couple — who wed in a secret ceremony in February 2018 — have been exploring other potential options to have more children in the future. “We thought about a surrogate,” Amy noted. “But I think we’re going to hold off for right now.”