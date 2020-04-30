All parents make mistakes, people. Comedian Amy Schumer told Howard Stern that she and husband Chris Fischer‘s decision to name their first child “Gene Attell” wasn’t the best course of action after clueing into a pronunciation snafu — even though she didn’t even realize it when she chose the moniker.

The 38-year-old explained during an April 28 interview that though “everybody gave [her] credit” for the hilarious title, “it was a huge f–k up.” In fact, she even went as far as to say that the decision was “the first of many failures, right out of the gate.”

Courtesy of @amyschumer/Instagram

“It never dawned on me,” the proud mama told the radio host. “All the blood rushed to my head. Everyone was saying, ‘I don’t think it’s a big deal.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

We have a feeling we know why the blonde beauty didn’t notice the play on words. Amy is very close with fellow comic Dave Attell, whom the middle name was clearly in honor of, and has been for many years. In an effort to commemorate their connection, a little comedy shone through. Seems fitting!

Amy revealed she and her husband, 40, tweaked their son’s name to “Gene David” during an episode of her “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith” podcast on April 13. “Our baby’s name is officially changed,” she explained to her cohosts and guest. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son ‘genital.’”

The day after the decision was finalized, the Inside Amy Schumer starlet took to her Instagram feed to make fun of herself for her initial name choice. “Oh, like you never named your kid Genital fissure!!!!!!!” she hilariously captioned a photo of herself and her hubby.

It’s clear that Amy loves being a mom — because she’s already planning for baby No. 2. “I hope [to give Gene a sibling],” the Trainwreck writer told the legendary SiriusXM personality. “We got these embryos but right now, we were going to try and make a move and COVID happened.”

We can’t wait for the day when these two lovebirds are able to seal the deal. Gene is going to be a great big bro!