Um, whoops? Amy Schumer revealed she and husband Chris Fischer changed their son Gene’s name after a very startling realization. The Netflix star and chef welcomed their first child together in May 2019, and he officially has a new moniker.

“So, do you guys know that Gene — our baby’s name — is officially changed?” the 38-year-old comedian began during her podcast “3 Girls, 1 Keith” on April 14. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, ‘genital.’”

Courtesy of Amy Schumer Instagram

The alteration of Gene’s name may have been for the best because comedian Claudia O’Doherty, Amy’s guest on the episode, confessed that she already made the connection. “My mom pointed that out to me actually,” the Australia native, 36, said. “My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son genital.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

Name change and all, the newly minted parents are having a blast during Gene’s first year of life. The Trainwreck star documented her son watching his “first movie” with Chris, 40, on April 8. The adorable clip captured the father and son watching Wes Anderson’s animated film Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Gene appeared to be having so much fun during the experience.

A slew of Amy’s Hollywood pals commented on the precious moment. “He’ll never find another nose as wonderful. So SWEET!” actress Glenn Close gushed. “I will be crying for years,” Ben Platt added. “I can’t stop watching this, it’s so beautiful,” comedian Sarah Silverman wrote. “Oh my goodness,” Mindy Kaling echoed with a heart-eyed emoji. Needless to say, Gene is extremely popular.

Amy and Chris are hoping to give their sweet son a sibling soon. “Hey! So IVF went like this for us,” the mom of one wrote on Instagram about their journey with in vitro fertilization in February 2020. “They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoa, right? For all of those we got [one] normal embryo from that and [two] low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby). So we feel lucky we got [one]! But what a drop off, right?” She’s been keeping followers tuned in, so hopefully, there’s an update soon.

Until then, keep being the cutest, Gene David!