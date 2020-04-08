The milestones, y’all! Comedian Amy Schumer took to her Instagram to share the sweetest video of her son, Gene, watching his “first movie” with his dad, Chris Fischer, on April 8. Needless to say, the clip is pretty much the cutest thing you’ll see this week — and possibly even next week, too.

In the precious snippet, the proud mama captured her son, 11 months, sitting on the bed and being held by her hubby, 40. Both father and son animatedly watched a poignant scene from Wes Anderson animated favorite Fantastic Mr. Fox … and unsurprisingly, Gene seemed to love it.

Courtesy of Amy Schumer/Instagram

Naturally, fans and followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the angelic clip. “I love the nose hold,” one user gushed, remarking on the way baby Gene was tugging on daddy’s nose in the video. “Like father, like son?” another follower raved, adding crying-laughing and red heart emoji. “I can’t tell who [is] more interested LOL,” one fan said about the father-son duo. Plus, one person said what we were all thinking: “You need another one!”

Amy shared that her sweet son turned 11 months on April 6 — with a hilarious Instagram post, obviously. “11 months and sneaky as hell,” she captioned the photo of the precious toddler in a chef’s costume as he tried to touch a set of electrical sockets … which, of course, the blonde beauty had covered. So cute!

But it makes sense that fans would be encouraging the Inside Amy Schumer alum to build out her brood. In fact, the comic has been updating her Instagram audience on her experience with in vitro fertilization.

“Hey! So IVF went like this for us,” the funny gal wrote on the caption of a selfie on February 14. “They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoa, right? For all of those, we got [one] normal embryo from that and [two] low-level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby). So we feel lucky we got [one]! But what a drop-off, right?”

Hopefully, that means Gene will be a big bro soon enough!