In it for the long haul! Amy Schumer gushed over husband Chris Fischer on their one-year wedding anniversary after he was extremely supportive while baby Gene was sick. The comedian has previously noted how “grateful” she is for her hubby, but is feeling extra blessed after their big milestone.

“It’s my anniversary to marrying this guy. I’m really glad we got married,” the 38-year-old began in an Instagram caption on February 13 to accompany a photo of the chef, 40, sleeping.

Amy then revealed the scary *but relatable* parenting situation they endured together with their 9-month-old. “Our baby was sick and got his first fever this week. And, I cried hard, and Chris was solid as a rock,” the Growing star continued. “Anyone else cry the first time their baby got sick?” Of course, tons of parents flooded the comments with their own experiences and advice.

“Happy Anniversary … Gene is building up his strength and immune system,” famed model Christy Turlington wrote. “Harder on parents than babies for sure. Hope you get some rest and can celebrate and that Gene feels better soon!” YouTube star Colleen Ballinger added, “I sobbed.” Actress Ali Wentworth sympathized, “I still cry and they’re 14 and 17!”

The couple has been loving parenthood and revealed that they are trying to “give Gene a sibling” on January 9. The Trainwreck actress admitted she was feeling “really run down and emotional” while going through In Virto Fertilization, commonly known as IVF, but is staying positive. She asked her social media followers for advice about her situation.

“Thank you, ladies and a few [gentlemen]. We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully. I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade,” she wrote as an update on January 11 alongside a photo of herself wearing sunglasses while getting an ultrasound. “Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other.”

We can’t wait to see what this next year of marriage brings for Amy and Chris!