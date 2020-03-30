So cute! Amy Schumer took to Instagram on Sunday, March 29, to share an adorable video of her son, Gene, struggling to get his hands on his toy.

“Wild route you’re taking,” she told her 10-month-old, who was lying on a stack of books and toys. “Wow. That was cool.” In the end, he did it! Fans couldn’t help but comment on Gene’s success. “The path less traveled … Well done,” wrote one follower. “Adorable … Never take the easy road in life,” another person wrote. “I honestly can’t believe he’s that big!! WTF, girl! Where does the time go?” a third person replied. Before we know it, Gene will turn 1!

Amy and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their firstborn in May 2019, and they’ve been keen on sharing their son’s biggest milestones. On March 16, Amy uploaded a clip of her son walking with the help of his dad. “Nailing it,” she captioned the Instagram post at the time. Gene did an amazing job, and the comedian’s supporters were quick to notice. “He’s a natural,” commented one fan. “Dude, he’s crushing it!” wrote another. Go, Gene!

Courtesy of Amy Schumer Instagram

In addition to keeping fans updated on Gene, Amy also likes to keep them in the loop with more personal matters, including her IVF process. In February, the I Feel Pretty actress divulged that she’s undergoing in vitro fertilization in order to give her son a sibling.

“Hey! So IVF went like this for us,” the mom of one wrote on Instagram at the time. “They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoa, right? For all of those we got [one] normal embryo from that and [two] low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby). So we feel lucky we got [one]! But what a drop off, right?”

We can totally see Amy expanding her family, especially because she loves being a mom so much. “I didn’t know I could love someone that much, no offense to my husband, who’s here,” she told Entertainment Weekly in November 2019. “But yeah, I think we’re both shocked by the level of love that’s possible.” That’s very sweet!