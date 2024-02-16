amy schumer claps back at criticism of her puffier face

Louder for the people in the back! Amy Schumer had a powerful response to recent critics of her appearance and clapped back at haters who commented that her face has been looking “puffier.”

“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!” the actress, 42, wrote on Instagram. “I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now.”

Amy explained that endometriosis is the reason behind her seemingly changing face. She referred to the illness as “an auto-immune disease that every woman should read about” and said that she has “some medical and hormonal things going on.” However, the I Feel Pretty star also assured her fans that she’s OK.

“Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men,” she continued. “The book “all in her head” does a good job explaining this. I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in. Like every other women[sic]/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head.”

Critics began commenting on Amy’s face amid her press tour for season 2 of Life and Beth, which was released on Hulu on Friday, February 16. She promoted the series on the Tuesday, February, 13, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed,” Amy concluded. “Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little. I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha anyway I hope you enjoy Life and Beth. Love and solidarity. Amy.”

In September 2021, Amy had a hysterectomy and appendectomy to remove her uterus and appendix amid her struggle with endometriosis. “You tell someone you get really bad cramps and they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s being a woman,’ and you’re like, ‘No, it’s irregular.’ I’ve been in so much pain, you know, my whole life,” she shared. “Not just the week of my period. It’s during ovulation. I would hopefully get a good week a month where I wasn’t in pretty significant pain, still trying to achieve, still trying to go through life. It’s been really difficult.”

After her surgeries, Amy said she felt like “a new person,” adding, “I feel like someone lifted this veil that had been over me and I just feel like a different person and a new mom.” She shares a son, Gene, 4, with her husband Chris Fischer.