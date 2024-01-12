Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Amy Schumer Weight Loss Transformation 156

Getty Images (3)

She Feels Pretty! See Amy Schumer’s Weight Loss Transformation Over the Years

Health & Fitness
Jan 12, 2024 5:55 pm·
By
Picture

Amy Schumer has been very vocal about struggles with her weight, detailing the methods she’s tried to lose extra pounds and keep them off.

The comedian revealed in 2023 that she had dabbled with the drug Ozempic the year prior but was unhappy with how she felt.

“I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t],” Amy explained, adding, it “wasn’t livable for me.”

puffer vest

Deal of the Day

This Puffer Vest Is a No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon — On Sale for 47% Off View Deal

The Life of Beth star admitted to getting liposuction in 2022, which helped her drop down to 170 pounds. “I just wanted to say that because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, ‘She looks thinner,’ and whatever, it’s because I had a surgery,” Amy said.

Scroll down to see Amy’s weight loss transformation over the years.

Picture