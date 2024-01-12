Amy Schumer has been very vocal about struggles with her weight, detailing the methods she’s tried to lose extra pounds and keep them off.

The comedian revealed in 2023 that she had dabbled with the drug Ozempic the year prior but was unhappy with how she felt.

“I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t],” Amy explained, adding, it “wasn’t livable for me.”

The Life of Beth star admitted to getting liposuction in 2022, which helped her drop down to 170 pounds. “I just wanted to say that because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, ‘She looks thinner,’ and whatever, it’s because I had a surgery,” Amy said.

