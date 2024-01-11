Feeling herself. Amy Schumer recently showed off her weight loss in a topless selfie, but she still couldn’t resist making a joke about her body.

The comedian and actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 7, with a mirror selfie that left little to the imagination. Amy, 42, posed in a bathroom with her leg propped up on a vanity chair, wearing nothing but a pair of black undies with a cutout on the side. She held the camera out with one arm to keep her bare torso covered and raised the other arm above her head. Amy snapped the photo with a triumphant smile.

“Still got it,” she wrote over the photo before adding in parentheses, “40 extra lbs.”

Amy, who battled endometriosis for years, underwent surgery in September 2021 to have her appendix and uterus removed in an effort to alleviate the disease’s symptoms after she and husband Chris Fischer welcomed son Gene in 2019.

“All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body,” she said in an audio recording on Instagram as she recovered from the surgery. “I am already a changed person.”

Amy then had liposuction, which she revealed in a January 2022 Instagram post. The Trainwreck star said she “finally” felt “good” after the procedure.

“It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd(endo) @jordanternermd (lipo),” Amy wrote, tagging her doctors in swimsuit photos showing off her weight loss. “Never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”

Amy Schumer/Instagram

On her Instagram Stories, the I Feel Pretty actress revealed that she was down to 170 pounds.

In early March 2022, weeks before she hosted that year’s Oscars ceremony, Amy told Chelsea Handler on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast that she wanted to be honest about what she had done to change her body.

“I just wanted to say that because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, ‘She looks thinner,’ and whatever, it’s because I had a surgery,” she said. “It’s too hard, and I just wanna be real about it.”

Amy has also been candid about other things she tried to lose weight, including Ozempic, the type 2 diabetes drug that many people — especially celebrities — are using to shed pounds. In June 2023, she revealed that she gave Ozempic a shot but struggled with the side effects and stopped taking it.

“Like a year ago, I tried it,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t]. … And you’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me.’ But I immediately invested [in it] because I knew everyone was going to try it.”

Though it didn’t work out for her, Amy encouraged other stars to be honest about whether they were taking Ozempic and how it worked for them.

“Everyone has been lying saying, ‘Oh smaller portions.’ Like shut the f–k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop,” she added. “Be real with the people.”