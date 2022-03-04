Comedian Amy Schumer is “feeling really good” about her decision to undergo liposuction more than two years after the birth of her son and explaining why she did it after “never” imagining getting plastic surgery.

“Cut to turning 40, after having a C-section and being like, ‘Hi! I can’t feel my FUPA anymore!'” Amy told pal Chelsea Handler on her March 3 Dear Chelsea podcast, referring to her lower abdomen area. “Like, and it just is out there and endometriosis. And my endometriosis surgery, I was like, I healed well. So, I was like, ‘Can I get lipo?'”

“And I got lipo, and I’m feeling really good,” the Trainwreck star added about the procedure that removes extra fat from the body.

The funny lady wanted to “be real” about her body’s transformation following plastic surgery, as she will be cohosting the 2022 Oscars ceremony on March 27. “I just wanted to say that because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, ‘She looks thinner,’ and whatever, it’s because I had a surgery,” Amy said. “It’s too hard, and I just wanna be real about it.”

Amy first told fans about her liposuction procedure in a January 18 Instagram post, next to photos where she flaunted her new flatter tummy and slimmer midsection in a black one-piece swimsuit on a beach.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey. Thanks for helping me get my strength back,” she wrote in the caption while thanking her doctors who performed endometriosis surgery as well as the liposuction. Amy added about undergoing lipo, “Never thought I would do anything, but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”

Amy and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their first child, son Gene, in May 2019. But when they wanted to give him a sibling, the I Feel Pretty star underwent a round of IVF, which was unsuccessful. “I did it one time, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna die. This is awful,'” she told Chelsea. Amy ultimately had her uterus and appendix removed in September 2021 after undergoing surgery to treat her endometriosis, which is a painful disorder where tissue similar to what lines the uterus instead grows outside of it.

Liposuction isn’t the only cosmetic procedure Amy has admitted to having done. On December 27, 2021, she shared with fans that she was getting her cheek fillers dissolved. “I tried getting fillers,” she captioned a selfie while at her dermatologist’s office, joking, “Turns out I was already full. Thank God, you can dissolve them I looked like #maleficent.”