Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s youngest children, Knox and Vivienne, share a special “twin connection” that has allowed them to spend so much time together as best buddies, a source tells Life and Style exclusively.

“She and Knox are super close,” the insider adds, before saying that they “can hang out with each other for hours”

The 13-year-old twins entered this world one minute apart on July 12, 2008, at Lenval Hospital in Nice, France. As the youngest of the six Jolie-Pitt children, they’ve shared a special bond as their next oldest sibling, Brad and Angie’s daughter Shiloh, 15, is closer in age to her sister Zahara, 16, and those siblings are so tight.

“Vivienne likes to act, like her parents. She loves books, fantasy worlds and fairies, she has an incredible imagination. She might be the most like Angie,” our source explains.

Viv made her film debut in 2014 as a young Aurora, playing opposite her mother in Angelina’s Disney hit Maleficent. She got the part because other child actors were terrified of how Angie, 46, looked in her costume.

“We think it’s fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors. That’s not our goal, for Brad and I, at all. But the other three-and-four-year-old (performers) wouldn’t come near me. It had to be a child that liked me and wasn’t afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So, it had to be Viv,” Angie told Entertainment Weekly in 2014.

Extroverted Knox resembles his father, with his big blue eyes and his penchant for newsboy caps. But shy Vivienne is her mom’s adorable shadow, as the pair are photographed out together frequently on grocery store runs, hitting up the local pet supply stores and even having mother and daughter flower shopping days.

Angelina and Vivienne’s affection and close bond is so noticeable, as they put their arms around each other or hold hands whenever they go out. Even at the actress’ movie premieres, her older children and Knox are confident posing on their own for the paparazzi camera, while Viv always stands close to Angie, who often offers her a protective arm to let her shy daughter know that she’s always there for her.

Reps for Angelina and Brad, 57, did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment