Actress Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne — have grown up right before our eyes.

Despite having two A-listers as parents, their kids actually have “pretty normal” lives as they transition into young adults, an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

The insider added that the Maleficent actress’ brood “are a mix of everything” — from “fashionistas” to crafting enthusiasts, gamers and more.

Needless to say, the Los Angeles native is having a blast watching her children grow. “I have six very capable children. Of course, you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’” the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star explained during an interview with E! News in 2021. “Honestly, I think a few years ago, it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.’”

Angelina added, “We’re such a team, so I am very, very lucky … I’m always the one who worries, but I don’t worry about them. They’re cool people.”

The feeling is definitely mutual with Brad, who said he became “more generous and alive” since having children. “I feel like the richest man alive since I’ve become a father,” he told Psychologies magazine in 2014. “Being a father has changed me on so many levels … I see my children as an essential part of my life. I love being a father and all the responsibilities that entails.”

That being said, the Those Who Wish Me Dead actress confessed that she actually loves raising teenagers, despite the challenges at that time in life.

“When your children are little you feel more ‘mommy,’” the Salt actress said during an interview with Hello. “When they are teenagers, you start to remember yourself as a teenager … You see them going to punk clubs, and you wonder why you can’t go. I’m in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself.”

As far as parenting, Angie doesn’t overthink things. “As they grow up, I find my children are strong individuals but still open-minded,” she explained. “I try to lead by example and be kind and gracious — as my mother was — and loving and tolerant. But when there’s a fight that needs to be had, get in there.”

The Girl, Interrupted actress said the biggest lessons she hopes to pass on to her kids is being kind to “others and themselves” and “to be humble.”

“Know the freedoms you have and what you’ve been blessed with and make sure you help others,” she continued. “And always remember your place — we’re all human and very flawed. We’re tiny pieces in a much bigger world.”

