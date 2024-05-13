Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Vivienne proved to be her mom’s biggest cheerleader during a Monday, May 13, appearance on NBC’s Today, smiling and receiving credit from the Oscar winner for her work on Broadway’s The Outsiders.

Angelina, 48, was on hand with the cast of The Outsiders to celebrate the musical’s 12 Tony nominations, as she served as lead producer on the Broadway production. Vivienne, 15, worked as her volunteer assistant.

The Maleficent star revealed it was Vivienne who shared the huge news about the Tony nominations with her, telling Hoda Kotb, “I woke up, my daughter was sitting on my bed and she told me.”

Later on, Hoda, 59, asked Angelina, “You mentioned your daughter, Vivienne. She’s here today too. She’s working along with the cast but she turned you onto this. Tell us, how this came to be,” as the camera cut away to show Vivienne smiling in the crowd outside Rockefeller Center just behind her mom.

To kick off our ‘Best of Broadway’ week, Angelina Jolie and cast members from ‘The Outsiders’ joined us on the TODAY Plaza! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/fTp1lMOp7n — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 13, 2024

“She did. But I think that’s to say for anybody watching and anybody who is going to see this and what they brought forward … this is about family,” Angelina replied. “And the same reason it responded to her and the same reason she wanted me next to her watching it and the same reason we all hugged when I came out here is because this is about family. And it’s about community.”

When Angelina announced on August 9, 2023, that she would be making her debut as a Broadway producer, she credited Vivienne for introducing her to The Outsiders when it was playing in the San Diego, California, area and how passionate the teen was about the project.

“I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse. I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world,” she said in a statement.

The musical is based on S.E. Hinton‘s classic novel, which had a film adaptation in 1983, starring Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise.

Angelina gushed about her daughter’s passion for the theater and how much she was looking forward to working on bringing the show to Broadway.

Getty Images

“Viv reminds me of my mother [Marcheline Bertrand] in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Angelina said in an August 15, 2023, statement, adding, “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

The mother-daughter duo hit the red carpet together for The Outsiders opening night on April 11, 2024. Vivienne looked so thrilled watching Angelina being interviewed about the play and posed together for photos.