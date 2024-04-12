Vivienne Jolie-Pitt at The Outsiders Broadway Premiere [Photos]

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s youngest daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, is a force to be reckoned with! The celebrity teen made a rare red carpet appearance on the opening night of the Broadway play The Outsiders on Thursday, April 11.

Vivienne, 15, attended the show alongside Angelina, 48, as the mother-daughter duo produced the play adaptation of the 1983 film. It’s unclear if all of Vivienne’s siblings were in attendance, however, brother Pax Jolie Pitt was photographed outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre with his two favorite ladies.

Vivienne showcased her fashion taste as she wore a denim car mechanic-style jumpsuit as her soft, short hair fell just below her shoulders. The Eternals actress, for her part, wore a long silk champagne dress with a burnt orange shawl.