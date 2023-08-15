Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt has become the latest member of her family to explore a career in the arts. The Wanted actress has hired her youngest child as her volunteer assistant as she serves as the lead producer of the Broadway production of The Outsiders. The musical is based on S.E. Hinton‘s classic novel, which had a film adaptation in 1983, starring Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise.

“Viv reminds me of my mother [Marcheline Bertrand] in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Angelina said in a Tuesday, August 15, statement, adding, “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

Angelina explained when announcing her participation in the show that it was Vivienne, 15, who introduced her to The Outsiders when it was playing at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego.

“I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production. I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now,” Angelina said on August 9.

She continued, “I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse. I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world.”

The mother-daughter duo has enjoyed trips to the theater in the past. In 2022, the pair took in a performance of Dear Evan Hansen at Philadelphia’s Forrest Theatre, where the production shared a series of Instagram photos of Angelina and Vivienne backstage meeting the cast.

Angelina and Brad’s other children have shown interest in the entertainment industry. Daughter Shiloh, 17, has become a talented dancer, as seen in viral videos from her various classes. Sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 19, worked on Angelina’s latest directorial effort, Without Blood, in 2022 as members of the assistant director’s department.

The brothers also were by their director mom’s side on her 2017 film, First They Killed My Father, about the Khmer Rouge genocide. Cambodia-born Maddox got his first executive producer credit as he reviewed film dailies and prepping for shoots, while Pax served as the set photographer, capturing the behind-the-scenes action.