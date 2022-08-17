A proud mom! Angelina Jolie opened up about working with her sons Pax and Maddox Jolie-Pitt on her upcoming film Without Blood.

“We work well together,” the Eternals actress, 47, told People on Wednesday, August 17 “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family.”

Pax, 18, and Maddox, 21, worked in the assistant director’s department, according to the outlet. Previously, Pax worked with his mother on her 2017 film, First They Killed My Father, returning to work in the behind-the-scenes area again for her future movie.

“[He] worked hard,” Angie added about Pax.

In addition to her sons, the Salt star also shares kids Shiloh, Zahara and twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

SplashNews.com

The mom of six and the children were spotted on multiple occasions in Italy over the summer, including ice cream runs and concerts. Just three weeks prior to Angie’s interview, she and Pax were spotted at Heathrow Airport in London.

When it comes to their children’s interests, a source previously told In Touch that they’re all “a mix of everything — skater kids, computer game geeks, magic nerds, fashionista, car enthusiast, crafting, music and dance.”

Although Pax and Maddox bond over filmmaking nowadays, they still differ in terms of their other hobbies and personalities.

“Maddox is the nerd of the family,” the insider said. “He’s very book smart. He loves science and chemistry, video games, films and magic. He’s the big brother, the responsible one, but he’s also the mama’s boy. All the kids look up to him.”

Pax, on the other hand, is “definitely the cool kid,” the source explained.

“He loves music and has great fashion sense too,” the insider added about Pax. “Since he was a baby, he’s always been into cars and so is Knox, who does everything Pax does. Pax drives now, so he’s become the family chauffeur.”

Aside from Maddox and Pax, Angie has also been busy with her other children over the past few weeks. The Academy Award winner moved her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara, into Spelman College for her freshmen year.

All right, Miss Jolie, how does it feel to be a Spelman mom?” an unidentified voice said behind the camera of a video posted to Spelman College’s president of student affairs Darryl Holloman’s Instagram account on August 11.

After she smiled for the camera, Angie admitted she was “gonna start crying.”

“I have not started crying yet,” she added in the moment. However, despite the bittersweet time, the brunette beauty insisted she was happy for her daughter, saying, “I’m so excited.”