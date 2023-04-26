A loving family! Jessica Simpson has welcomed three kids — daughters, Maxwell and Birdie, and son, Ace — with her husband, Eric Johnson, and they’re growing up in the spotlight.

“Family is everything to me,” the “With You” songstress told Shape in January 2021 of her kids. “More than anything, I want to teach them morals and values and to keep them safe but not afraid.”

Keep reading for details on Jessica and Eric’s three children.

Maxwell Drew Johnson

The couple’s eldest daughter, Maxwell, was born in May 2012. While she may not be famous just yet, the youngster has made headlines for her close-knit bond with Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter, North West.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” Jessica revealed to Us Weekly in April 2022. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

As Maxwell continues to grow up, the Open Book author revealed that she hopes that by writing the 2020 memoir, she can protect her kids. While Jessica has yet to disclose everything that went on in her life to her kids, she recalled one special moment with Maxwell following a sweet moment with a fan.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

“Maxwell was sitting with me at one of my signing events and a woman came up to me and told me that her daughters had experienced what I went through as a child and she couldn’t wait to talk to them about my story so they wouldn’t feel alone,” Jessica recalled to Us Weekly, in part, during a February 2020 interview. “Maxwell asked me what she meant and I told her that hurtful things happened to me when I was younger that no child should have to go through. I told her that part of the reason I wrote this book was to help people protect their children as I would always protect her.”

Ace Knute Johnson

Jessica and Eric’s only son, Ace, was born in June 2013.

“When Ace was in my belly I told everyone and anyone who’d listen that he would dominate a baseball field when he was old enough and would more than likely never ever end up putting the bat down … so far my intuition was correct,” the singer shared via Twitter in May 2021, bragging about her baseball star son. Since then, she’s continued to show off his sports skills on social media.

Birdie Mae Johnson

The couple welcomed their youngest daughter into the world in March 2019.

“Birdie girl is my loud belting beauty with a set of set of lungs and a vocal box that could quite possibly bust mics and speakers,” Jessica shared of her daughter in a March 2023 Instagram post. “Very familiar if I do say so myself.”