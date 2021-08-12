Jessica Simpson’s career has changed a lot since skyrocketing to fame following the release of her 1999 debut album, Sweet Kisses, followed by Irresistible in 2001 and five more studio albums. She has gone on to become an actress, author and even more outspoken about her personal life. In fact, she’s been extremely candid about plastic surgery procedures she’s undergone during her time in the spotlight.

The “Take My Breath Away” singer reflected in her memoir, Open Book, about having two back-to-back tummy tucks in 2015 after the birth of her oldest children. Jessica welcomed daughter Maxwell in 2012 followed by son Ace in 2013. At the time, she told fans she got her impressive post-baby figure from following Weight Watchers, but there was a lot more happening behind the scenes.

“The surgery wasn’t for weight loss. I weighed 107 pounds when I planned the surgery. I wanted to get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin [caused by pregnancy],” the Employee of the Month actress explained.

The Texas native admitted, “I was so ashamed of my body at this point that I wouldn’t let [husband Eric Johnson] see me without a white T-shirt on. I had sex with it on and even showered with it on. I couldn’t bear to look at myself.”

After the first procedure was successful, Jessica wasn’t quite satisfied and scheduled another full tummy tuck two months later. “I still had loose skin that hung over my pants,” she wrote, noting how “cruel” people had been about her physical appearance in the past. Jessica claimed she was fat-shamed for her size 4 “mom jeans” when she weighed 120 pounds. “[I wasn’t] ready to face that laugh-and-point cruelty again,” the “Come On Over” singer added.

Unfortunately, the second tummy tuck was riddled with complications. “I got an infection — colitis — and was vomiting so much I thought I was going to bust my sutures,” Jessica said. She spent nine days at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles and narrowly avoided needing a blood transplant.

Looking back, Jessica has a much different perspective. “I need to say this: If you have stretch marks from pregnancy, I hope you can be proud that your body created life. I was not strong enough. It touched all my insecurities, and I couldn’t handle it,” she wrote.

That being said, Life & Style previously spoke with New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Steve Fallek, who has not treated Jessica, about her evolving look.

“I don’t see any dramatic change, which is a win,” Dr. Fallek said, adding there are signs the singer may use Botox.

Keep scrolling to see Jessica’s transformation over the years!