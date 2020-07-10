Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Aging like fine wine! Jessica Simpson slipped into her old jeans to kick off her 40th birthday celebration, and she looked amazing.

“I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 years (I’m not exaggerating!),” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 9. “I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30s, I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you.”

Ever since Jessica lost 100 pounds after giving birth to her daughter, Birdie, in March 2019, she’s been all about flaunting her post-baby body. The singer proudly announced her weight-loss six months after welcoming to baby No. 3.

“Six months. 100 pounds down,” she captioned an Instagram photo in September 2019. “(Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 [pounds.]) My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE, and [I’m] emotional for many reasons but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

So how did the mom of three lose all that weight? She ate right and exercised. “Working out is really key for Jess because she wants to be able to eat and enjoy life with her kids,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She loves going out for date nights with Eric [Johnson] and having cocktails, so she doesn’t like to deprive herself of that. It’s just about keeping it in moderation.”

In the past, the fashion designer tried different diets. However, she discovered something that works for her. “Jessica finds that eating more and having meals planned keeps her in check,” the insider continued. “They have a chef that prepares food for them and keeps their meals balanced and healthy. Jessica used to skip meals to lose weight, but what actually works best for her is to eat healthfully and more often.”

Now, Jessica feels good in her own skin, and she’s grateful for how society has evolved since her early days in the spotlight. “I’m so happy that times are changing now and more women are accepted for who they are,” she told Glamour in February. “People are flaunting themselves at every size because that’s how it absolutely should be.”

