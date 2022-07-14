Jessica Simpson has earned herself a jaw-dropping net worth after almost two decades of working in the entertainment industry.

After rising to fame in the late 1990s, Jessica went on to make her mark in music, acting and business. The Abilene, Texas, native got her start in showbiz with the release of her early hits including “I Wanna Love You Forever, “Irresistible,” “With You” and “Take My Breath Away”.

Photo by Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock

The multi-hyphenate’s celebrity status grew after she married longtime boyfriend Nick Lachey in October 2002. The pair tried their hand at reality TV with MTV’s Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica which debuted in August 2003. Jessica quickly won over viewers’ hearts with her charming personality and witty one-liners.

During a November 2003 interview with Rolling Stone, Jessica said, “I believe that Nick and I are going to last forever. And if we don’t, it’ll make a good reality show.”

Although Jessica’s relationship with Nick did not last, as the two officially divorced in 2006 after Jessica filed in December 2005, her music and television career went on to flourish.

What is Jessica Simpson’s Net Worth?

Jessica Simpson has a total net worth of $200 million as of 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jessica Simpson’s Music Career

Jessica’s performing career began in her upbringing outside of Abilene, Texas, where she shared the stage with famous gospel acts. Her talent caught the attention of Columbia Records executive Tommy Mottola, leading her to join a tour with the boy band 98 Degrees. Her fame grew quickly, with her debut album going double platinum, selling 1.9 million copies in the US.

Jessica’s quadruple-platinum album In This Skin was released in 2003 and secured her spot as a famous singer and songwriter.

She continued to make music throughout her career, releasing her fifth solo album, A Public Affair, in August 2006. Jessica holds songwriting credits on 10 of the 14 tracks on the record, which was produced by coveted producers Lester Mendez, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Cory Rooney among others.

Jessica Simpson’s Acting and Television Career

Following the success of her and Nick’s reality show, Jessica appeared on her sister Ashlee Simpson’s show, the aptly titled Ashlee Simpson Show in 2004 in addition to her recurring role on That ’70s Show. She later hosted the VH1 documentary series The Price of Beauty in 2010 and appeared as a mentor on the series Fashion Star from 2012 to 2013.

Jessica made her film debut as Daisy Dukes in the 2005 movie The Dukes of Hazzard, which grossed more than $111 million worldwide. She went on to star in a variety of other films including Blonde Ambition in 2007 and Private Valentine: Blonde and Dangerous in 2008.

Jessica Simpson’s Entrepreneurial Endeavors

Apart from music and acting, Jessica has seen great success as an entrepreneur. Her list of business ventures includes her own line of beauty products, handbags, lingerie and shoes.

Following her 2011 pregnancy announcement, Jessica inked a multimillion-dollar deal with Weight Watchers. She also launched a maternity clothing line in 2012, as well as her own perfume. She released her memoir Open Book in February 2020, which reached No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller List.