The big 1-0! Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell Johnson hit double digits over the weekend and celebrated her 10th birthday with some famous friends!

“How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!?,” Jessica, 41, wrote alongside a photo of Max that the singer shared via Instagram on Tuesday, May 3. “She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5 years old again. She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE.”

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica – who, in addition to daughter Maxwell, shares son Ace Knute, 8, and daughter Birdie Mae, 3, with husband Eric Johnson – threw her oldest daughter a magical outdoor movie night party.

The “Take My Breath Away” singer shared photos of the extravagant event which was attended by famous pals North West and Penelope Disick. A truck full of Squishmallows, a giant projector screen, whimsical balloon garland and comfy floor cushions can be seen throughout the backyard party.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughters looked thrilled to be celebrating their pal’s birthday! The trio were spotted in the back of a pickup truck, surrounded by the stuffed toys, while Maxi opened her gifts.

Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 9, embraced her friend as she unwrapped a new pair of off-white Nike Jordans with blue shoelaces.

Earlier this month the Open Book author opened up about her daughter’s famous friends. “One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” she told Us Weekly, adding that husband Eric, 42, coaches the girls’ basketball team.

“She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world,” Jessica added of Kim, 41, and Kanye West’s daughter, 8. The famous families live in the same neighborhood, which the mother of three says, “makes it easy.”

Jessica shared a lengthy birthday tribute to her mini-me daughter, calling her “a leader without ego.”

“She is drop dead gorgeous, funny, empathetic, special, loyal, artistic, compassionate, drama-free, timely, hopeful, understanding, creative, athletic, thought provoking, ahead of the curve, resilient, and prayerful,” the proud mom continued. “Maxi can transform anyone’s subconscious random judgements or biased opinions in less than 3 minutes. It blows my mind on the daily.”

Scroll down for an inside look at Maxi Drew’s 10th birthday party!