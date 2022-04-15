An unlikely duo! Jessica Simpson recently revealed that her daughter Maxwell Johnson is best friends with Kim Kardashian‘s eldest child, North West.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” the songstress, 41, told Us Weekly during an interview published on Thursday, April 14. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

Jessica welcomed Maxwell, 9, with husband Eric Johnson in May 2012. Together, they also share son Ace, 8, and daughter Birdie, 3. Kim, for her part, shares North, 8, with ex-husband Kanye West. Throughout their time together, the duo also had kids Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

The “With You” musician went on to say that her husband had “just recently” coached Maxwell and North’s basketball team, calling it “fun” to live in the same neighborhood as the Skims founder, 41. Jessica revealed that she often wonders how the Kardashian family lasted so long on reality TV.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know how y’all could do this all the time,’” she said. “I could only last three seasons [on Newlyweds], but they’re so open and they’ve always remained the same. … That’s really hard to do, and they’re powerhouses.”

Jessica’s stint on reality TV was short-lived with her and ex-husband Nick Lachey‘s series Newlyweds only lasting from 2003 to 2005. Since then, she’s gone on to continue her music career, become a fashion designer and, of course, take pride in her role as a mom.

“I believe in being completely open and honest and I hope they can learn from some of my mistakes — but more importantly, learn that no life is perfect, challenges give us tools and it’s learning from our mistakes that makes us stronger,” she told Us Weekly during a February 2020 interview, talking about her memoir Open Book. “There are some topics in the book I don’t think they are mature enough to digest yet, but in due time I will share everything with them.”

In the book, Jessica detailed her body image struggles, noting that she hopes her children — especially daughter Maxwell — would never have to worry about dieting like she did for so many years. She wrote that Maxwell revealed a friend had told her that bread makes you “fat.”

“It was a wake-up call,” Jessica wrote. “She already has this world to grow up in, and I want her to feel safe enough to love herself and the body that God gave her.”