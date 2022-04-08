Hot momma! Jessica Simpson shared a sizzling bikini pic on her Instagram account on Thursday, April 7, after a major weight loss transformation.

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI,” Jessica, 41, celebrated via her Instagram caption. “Hard work. Determination. Self-love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today.”

In the picture, the mom of three showed off her new look while wearing the “Flower Child” bikini that is a part of her Jessica Simpson Collection.

After giving birth to her third child, Birdie, in March 2019, the “With You” singer decided to prioritize her health and embark on a weight loss journey. In an August 2020 interview with Hollywood Life, she revealed that her weight was in the “high two hundreds” after welcoming her daughter.

Jessica also posted another revealing picture on Tuesday, April 5. “The Dukes of Hazzard” star posed in a hanging wicker chair while hiding her body with a cowboy hat but reminded us all that she has legs for days! “Texi Cali,” the caption read.

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram

The post seemed to pay homage to her April 2004 Allure cover shoot but … TBH … we’re loving this version a whole lot better! “Omg this reminds me of that photo shoot you did from a magazine back in the 2000s w the purple bikini,” a fan commented under the designer’s seductive photo.

Another fan recognized the similarities between the two photos commenting, “Channeling your Allure cover shoot?”

Although Jessica went through an impressive transformation, the “Irresistible” singer didn’t go through drastic workouts or restrictions to achieve her goal. She also put down the alcohol and picked up the water bottle, drinking around 100 ounces of water daily.

While she changed her eating habits and overall way of living, Jessica only worked out a maximum of three hours a week to lose her desired weight.

“Even if I or Sydney [Jessica’s trainer] is working out with her for 45 minutes three times a week, or four times a week, there’s still 165 of the 168 hours that she’s not working out,” Harley Pasternak, Jessica’s Trainer, told Good Morning America in September 2019.

The businesswoman first made her 100-pound weight loss reveal in an Instagram post on September 24, 2019. “6 months. 100 pounds down … so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder [green heart emoji],” her caption read.