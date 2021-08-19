With eldest son Maddox already in college, Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt‘s next child still in the nest is their son Pax Jolie-Pitt. He’s the big brother to his four younger siblings and so incredibly close to his mom.

Pax was the fourth addition to the family, as Angelina adopted him from a Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, orphanage in 2007 when he was already 3 years old. He came home to live with Maddox, adopted in 2002 at 7 months, Zahara, adopted in 2005 at 6 months old, and Brad and Angelina’s first biological child, daughter Shiloh, who was born in May 2006.

He would be the final child adopted by the now-former couple, as Angelina gave birth to twins Knox and Vivienne in July 2008 to finish out their family of eight. Pax’s birth name was Pham, but Angelina and Brad changed it to Pax, which is Latin for “peace.”

Angelina was originally reluctant to adopt a child from Vietnam because of the country’s contentious history with neighboring Cambodia, where Maddox is from. But she’s so glad she did. The Maleficent star explained to Vogue India, “I did originally think not to adopt from Vietnam because Mad was Cambodian, and the two countries have a complex history,” she explained.

“Then I was reading a book on human rights and found myself staring at an image of a Vietnamese fighter held captive by Americans. I thought of focusing on a future where we were all family. Pax is the strength and center of so much in our lives. I am very blessed to have been allowed to be their mom. I am grateful every day,” Angelina gushed about her sons.

As with her other adopted children, Angelina always wanted to make sure Pax was able to stay connected to his roots. The family visited Vietnam in November 2011, which was Pax’s first trip to his home country since his adoption. His siblings also got to see his beautiful native nation.

Pax went on to join his famous family on plenty of red carpets over the years. Angelina even brought the handsome teenager as her date to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, where he looked right at home in a sharp tuxedo. He’s definitely a mama’s boy, as he’s been photographed on numerous one-on-one outings with Angelina, where they will go out for sushi dinners or clothes shopping runs.

Pax graduated from a private Los Angeles area high school in June 2021, but he didn’t attend his commencement.

It’s unclear what his future holds for the young man. Due to COVID-19, he and Angelina were unable to visit college campuses the way she did with Maddox in 2019 when he was considering where to pursue a higher education. For now, Angelina’s probably happy to have five of her children at home before another one leaves the nest.

Scroll down to see photos of Pax Jolie-Pitt today.