The Best Mama Around! All the Times Jennifer Garner Won at Parenting Her 3 Kiddos: Photos

When it comes to celebrity moms, few are as lovable as Jennifer Garner. Perhaps it’s because we’ll always enjoy her acting in films like 30 Going on 30 or TV shows like Alias, or perhaps it’s because she’s one seriously incredible parent.

The actress welcomed her eldest daughter, Violet, in December 2005 with ex-husband Ben Affleck, just one month before they tied the knot. The family of three grew in 2009 after Jen gave birth to their daughter Seraphina, just three years before Samuel was born.

Jen and Ben separated in 2015, but still remain friendly as they amicably coparent their children. The Deep Water actor, who is now married to Jennifer Lopez, even praised his ex for being a rockstar mother and expressed that he is “so happy to share these kids” with her, during a Mother’s Day 2021 tribute.

Although the West Virginia native is one of the most dedicated and loving moms around, she puts the hammer down when it comes to laying down the law in her household. “If you’re like me, I kill the fun,” she told Jimmy Fallon during a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show. “I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me the dragon. They have all these names for me,” she continued before revealing that the kids actually enjoy her hands-on approach.

“When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you!” she revealed one of her daughters wrote in a letter, all signs leaning toward Violet.

The eldest of the bunch takes after her mother the most, stemming from her striking resemblance to her A-list mother and her interests outside of her schoolwork. “Violet [is] a real mommy’s girl,” a source told In Touch in December 2019 while gushing over their relationship. “Not only does she look identical to Jen, [but] they share similar personality traits, too, like their passion for cooking.”

For those who follow Jen on TikTok, you know that she whips it up in the kitchen. So, we can only imagine all of the delicious homemade meals the three kiddos-turned-pre-teens get to eat almost daily.

The Once Upon a Farm cofounder shared a video of her lunchbox packing routine, and let’s just say these kids are eating better than us! “Lunchboxes are a four-season sport,” she said in a July 2022 TikTok before cooking toasted ham and cheese sandwiches, freshly popped popcorn and veggies for her mini-mes. She topped off the balanced personalized note and packed the meal in a Hydroflask lunchbox … now that is what you call fine dining elementary edition.

