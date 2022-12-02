A family affair! Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck looked like twins while attending the White House State Dinner on Thursday, December 1. The mother-daughter duo showed off their matching gowns during the rare public appearance at the event, which honored French President Emmanuel Macron.

The 13 Going on 30 alum, 50, opted for a classic black gown and matching heels. She held her daughter’s hand and sported a big smile as they walked into the White House, which was already decorated for the holiday season. Violet, 17, for her part, looked all grown up in a printed black gown as she walked alongside her mom.

Jennifer, who shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck, previously spoke about “heartbreak” she feels knowing that her eldest daughter is becoming an adult.

“It’s heartbreaking for the mom and for the teenager, needing to have that kind of severing of this baby-mama tie,” the actress explained on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on March 15. “That’s what’s so hard.”

While they’ve stayed low-key with their kids in the public eye, both Jennifer and Ben are experiencing the joys of coparenting amid their new romances. While the Yes Day actress has been romantically linked to John Miller since 2018, the Good Will Hunting star got remarried to Jennifer Lopez earlier this year.

When discussing her new husband’s extended family, the “On the Floor” songstress, 53, called Jennifer an “amazing coparent,” noting that “they work really well together,” during an interview with Vogue published on November 8.

Jen, for her part, feels the same way about her ex’s new wife. A source exclusively told Life & Style in August that the Elektra star was “happy” her three kids got a chance to attend Ben’s wedding to J. Lo, noting they were “all super excited” about it.

“I can’t really complain about my kids,” Jennifer gushed during a conversation with Katie Couric at the 2019 INBOUND conference. “They’re pretty awesome. They humor me. But I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mom.”

From the look of it, the kids have just as much love for their mom! Scroll through the gallery to see rare photos of Jennifer and Violet at the White House.